ANDOVER — Methuen’s Jake Thibault threw three innings of hitless relief, locking down Merrimack College baseball’s 3-1 victory over UMass Amherst on Sunday.
Thibault earned his first save of the spring, striking out two and not allowing a hit or walk. The only base runner he allowed came on an error. Including the abbreviated 2020 season, Thibault has thrown 20.0 innings over his last eight relief appearances, allowing just three earned runs with 13 strikeouts for a 1.35 ERA
On Sunday, the former Methuen High star came on in relief of Merrimack starter Riley Sorenson, who allowed just two hits over six innings, allowing just one unearned run.
Merrimack grabbed the lead in the second. Kurtis Stadnicki drew a bases-loaded walk to plate one run, and Thomas Crowley added an RBI on a ground out.
UMass added one run in the top of the third, but the Warriors struck right back. Stadnicki drew another walk, and scored on an RBI single by Thomas Joyce
Up next, Merrimack visits Boston College on Tuesday (3 p.m.)
FOOTBALL FALLS SHORT IN OPENER
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack College football program opened its spring campaign on Sunday afternoon, falling to Bryant University 14-7 in Northeast Conference (NEC) action at Duane Stadium.
Merrimack, playing its first football game in 477 days, fell to 0-1 on the year while Bryant improved to 1-1. Merrimack is now 6-10 against the Bulldogs in 16 all-time meetings
Leading an impressive defensive performance for the Warriors were linebacker Rodney Samson and defensive end Nicholas Lenon. Samson made a career-best 11 tackles, and returned a fumble 27 yards, while Lenon registered a sack, two tackles for loss, a pass break-up and a fumble recovery. Brett Raynor added seven tackles.
Anthony Norcia caught Merrimack’s lone touchdown of the day from freshman quarterback Malakai Anthony. Norcia led Warrior receivers with 43 yards on four receptions, including his third career touchdown.
Up next, Merrimack travels to Sacred Heart University next Sunday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
