ANDOVER -- The Merrimack College baseball program smashed seven home runs on Wednesday, including a pair of multi-homer games for graduate student Nick Shumski of Salem and freshman Bryant Skurbe, to roar past UAlbany, 14-5, at Greater Lawrence Technical School.
The non-conference win improved Merrimack’s record to 2-3 while the Great Danes fell to 1-4.
The Warriors’ first six runs off the game came via round-trippers, building a 6-1 edge for Merrimack. Albany made things interesting, climbing within three runs of Merrimack at 8-5 through the top of the fifth. The hosts broke the game open in the bottom of the sixth though as Skurbe’s grand slam turned a 10-5 contest into a 14-5 walloping.
Shumski posted his first career multi-homer game, knocking in two runs and scoring three more from the No. 3 spot in Merrimack’s order.
Joey Porricelli had one of the seven home runs and has hit three homers over his first 14 plate appearances of the year. He now owns 15 career homers
The Warriors’ eight-game season-opening homestand continues this weekend with a three-game series with UMass. The first game against the Minutemen is on Friday at 3 p.m. at Greater Lawrence.
Softball team swept
NORTH ANDOVER -- The Merrimack softball team was swept at home against Boston University on Wednesday afternoon.
BU kept the Warriors off the bases and rolled to 7-1 and 9-0 victories, the final lasting just five innings. Haverhill’s Bry Michitson pitched two innings of strong relief in the first game.
Langlois duo leads
The Merrimack College women’s soccer team’s balanced attack led the way in a 2-0 victory over the Mount Saint Mary’s Mountaineers for its first Northeast Conference win of the year.
The Warriors improved to 2-2 on the year.
Merrimack took the lead two minutes into the game when Methuen’s Nicole Langlois scored on a pass from North Andover’s Rebecca Harty. Megan Langlois, meanwhile, earned her second shutout of the season.
NEC cites Sorenson
Graduate student Riley Sorenson of the Merrimack College baseball program was named Northeast Conference (NEC) Pitcher of the Week. The sixth-year right-hander picked up Merrimack’s first win of the season over the weekend, a 5-0 triumph over Maine. He threw threw seven strong innings without allowing a run, scattering just four singles while striking out four.
