Merrimack College: Women’s hockey falls in Ireland

BELFAST, Northern Ireland — The Merrimack Warriors dropped an energetic game, 4-2, against the Quinnipiac Bobcats in the Friendship Series on Saturday afternoon in Belfast.
Quinnipiac (10-7-2) opened the game’s scoring 90 seconds in and would add to the lead midway through for a 2-0 advantage after the first period. Merrimack (4-15-2) scored on Courtney Maud’s fifth goal of the season, as she fired in a shot cutting across the low slot to make it 2-1.
But the Bobcats added a third, before junior Dominika Laskova fired in her second of the year, capturing a hard rebounder off of the goaltender’s pads to make it a 3-2 game after two periods.
The Warriors were unable to capitalize on their momentum in the third period, however, with the Bobcats adding a fourth to finish the night off.
Merrimack will take on the Bobcats in the second game of the Friendship Series on Sunday, with puck drop at 7 a.m. Eastern, 12 noon BST.
