Merrimack comes from behind again to win OT thriller

NORTH ANDOVER — On back-to-back nights, the Merrimack men’s hockey game erased multi-goal deficits in the third period to earn points against Vermont at Lawler Arena.
On Friday night the Warriors came back from 4-1 down to tie the Catamounts, and last night the Warriors trailed by two goals in the third period before they scored twice in the final six minutes and then Mac Welsher won the game in overtime.
On the overtime winner, sophomore winger Logan Drevitch — who scored the game-tying goal with 9.7 seconds left — kept the puck in at the blue line and got it deep behind the Vermont net. There, Chase Gresock collected it and worked it in front for a one-timer by Welsher.
