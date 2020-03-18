Merrimack defenseman on All-Rookie team

NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack College men's hockey defenseman Declan Carlile has been named to the Pro Ambitions Hockey East All-Rookie team.
The first-year player had a superb campaign for the Warriors. He tallied 22 points in 34 games on four goals and 18 assists and also had 18 points in 24 conference games. Nationally, Carlile tied for fourth in the nation in scoring by a rookie defenseman and was second in the conference in the category behind just Zac Jones of UMass, who finished with one more point.
He also came up just three points shy of Darrel Scoville's record of rookie defenseman scoring in the Division I era for Merrimack, which was set during the 1995-96 season.
Carlile was a member of Merrimack's 15-man freshman class that accounted for 47% of the team's overall scoring. He led the way with his 22 points.
During his impressive campaign, he was ranked number 209th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, which is used to rank NHL Draft eligible prospects. He is also a finalist for Hockey East's Rookie of the Year award, which is set to be announced Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.