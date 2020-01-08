Merrimack dominates, takes down UConn Huskies 

HARTFORD, Conn. — From start to finish, it was the most dominating performance all season for the Merrimack men’s hockey team.
The Warriors rolled past UConn, 6-2, on Tuesday night at the XL Center in Hartford, getting goals from six different goal scorers.
“We feel really good about the way the game played out,” said Merrimack head coach Scott Borek. “I really liked our play without the puck. We didn’t give them a lot of space.”
Merrimack defenseman Zach Uens was ejected in the second period for a hit from behind, leaving the Warriors short one defenseman for 38 minutes in the game. However, the Warriors filled the five-minute power play and it was a turning point in the game.
“It was the biggest part of the game,” Borek said. “We got a lot of momentum out of that and I thought they lost some momentum. They didn’t get a lot of threatening chances on that power play and us getting that kill gave us a lot of confidence.”
The Warriors won their fifth game of the year, improving to 5-14-2. More importantly, the Warriors are now 3-6-2 in Hockey East. Merrimack sits two points out of a playoff spot in Hockey East with 13 games left in the regular season. The Warriors sit two points back of UConn in the standings, but by securing the win on Tuesday, Merrimack will now hold the tie-breaker against the Huskies should it come to that at the end of the season.
The Warriors got on the board at the 6:01 mark of the first period when Hugo Esselin banked in a goal on a feed from fellow freshman Regan Kimens. Logan Drevitch doubled the lead just 46 seconds into the second period; UConn scored shortly thereafter to make it 2-1 but Merrimack would score twice more before the end of the second period and had a 4-2 lead at the break.
Then in the third period, Ben Brar and Patrick Holway scored to make the game 6-2.
“We’ve done a lot of over-passing since we’ve gotten back in the second half,” Borek said. “We haven’t scored a lot of goals, and tonight we had a focus on getting pucks and bodies to the net. If it goes off your leg and in, it still counts. In the games since we’ve been back, we’ve over-passed the puck and left shots on the board. Tonight we went to the net hard and didn’t have any shots on the board; I thought in the games in the second half, we’ve left about 10 shots on the board in each game, but not tonight.”
NOTES: Maine transfer Patrick Holway scored his first goal as a Warrior when he found the back of the net in the third period for Merrimack’s sixth goal. ... The six goals for the Warriors were their most since Nov. 18, 2017 in a 6-6 tie against Providence; it’s the most goals scored in the Scott Borek era. ... Tyler Irvine set a new career-high with his eighth goal of the season. ... The Warriors won the season series against the Huskies, 2-1; both wins came at the XL Center.
NEXT: The Warriors have the weekend off and will skate next on Jan. 17 when they host Boston University.
Merrimack 6, UConn 2
at XL Center
Merrimack (5-14-2): 1-3-2—6
Connecticut (7-9-4): 0-2-0—2
First Period: 1. MC Hugo Esselin 2 (Regan Kimens), 6:01 (ev).
Second Period: 2. MC Logan Drevitch 5 (Chase Gresock), 0:46 (ev); 3. UC Justin Howell 2 (Jordan Timmons, Wyatt Newpower), 2:16 (ev); 4. MC Mac Welsher 3 (Chase Gresock, Declan Carlile), 9:17 (ev); 5. MC Tyler Irvine 8 (Sami Tavernier), 15:59 (ev); 6. UC Marc Gatcomb 5 (Jonny Evans, Wyatt Newpower), 19:34 (ev).
Third Period: 7. MC Ben Brar 2 (Sami Tavernier, Tyler Irvine), 2:09 (ev); 8. MC Patrick Holway 1 (Declan Carlile), 10:19 (ev).
Shots: Merrimack 15-10-6—31; UConn 5-13-10—28
Saves: MC Huhtamaa 28 shots-26 saves; UC Vomacka 31-26
Power Play: Merrimack 0 for 1; UConn 0 for 2
Penalties: Merrimack 3-17:00; UConn 1-2:00
