Merrimack downs St. Francis, tied for first in NEC

NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack allowed a season-low 54 points and held Saint Francis to just 31 percent shooting, another season best, in a 59-54 win on Friday at Hammel Court.
Merrimack has now won five of its last six games, improving to 6-4 in NEC play. Saint Francis fell to 4-9 in the NEC. With the win, the Warriors are now in a three-way tie for first with Bryant and Fairleigh Dickinson.
Junior Mikey Watkins scored a game-high 15 points to go along with career highs of eight rebounds and seven assists. Sophomore Jordan Minor contributed 10 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Malik Edmead added 11 points off the bench.
Merrimack is at Central Connecticut Thursday at 7 p.m.
Women rally, fall short
LORETTO, Pa. — The Merrimack College women’s basketball team cut a 20-point halftime deficit down to seven early in the fourth quarter but Saint Francis regrouped to pull out the 61-48 win.
Merrimack (0-6) is still searching for its first win under new coach Kelly Morrone. The Red Flash are now 10-4 (8-0 NEC).
Warrior senior Mayson Kimball scored a game-high 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Freshman Nadeshka Bridgewater of Lawrence scored eight points while adding four steals off the bench in 13 minutes of action.
Merrimack hosts Long Island University on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
