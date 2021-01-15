EMMITSBURG, Md. — The Merrimack College men's basketball team played its first Northeast Conference (NEC) road game of the season on Thursday night, traveling to Knott Arena to face Mount St. Mary's.
The Warriors suffered a 77-57 defeat against the Mountaineers as the visitors trailed by just seven early in the second half only to see the hosts build a double-digit advantage that they did not relinquish.
Junior Mikey Watkins led the way for Merrimack with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting while sophomore Jordan Minor nearly had his double-double of the year with 14 points and nine rebounds.
Four Mountaineers scored in double figures led by 19 points by Preseason All-NEC selection Damian Chong Qui. Merrimack was held to 35.7 percent shooting (20-56) and just four 3-pointers, while Mount St. Mary's made 47.5 percent of its attempts (28-59) including nine from beyond the arc.
The Warriors (1-2) will be back against St. Mary's (3-5) afternoon Friday afternoon.
