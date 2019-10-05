Merrimack falls short against Bryant

NORTH ANDOVER — Playing in front of a record 10,172 fans at Duane Stadium, the Merrimack College football program celebrated Homecoming Weekend against Bryant Saturday afternoon.
The contest marked the program’s first home game against a NCAA FCS opponent during its inaugural FCS season, but the Warriors would ultimately fall, 24-17.
Merrimack (2-4) jumped out to a 14-7 lead in the second quarter after sophomore Christian Carter connected with redshirt-senior Marquis Spence for a 33-yard score. But Bryant (1-5) came back to tie it at 17-17 midway through the third quarter before scoring the game’s final touchdown late in the frame.
Carter posted his best rushing day of the year, totaling a team-best 81 yards. He added 185 yards through the air, and six of his completions went to Spence, who finished with 89 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Johnny Rosario added five catches for 52 yards
On the other side of the ball, redshirt-junior Michael Mercuri led the way with 11 total tackles.
Festivities on Saturday included a fireworks display during pregame, the national anthem sung by American Idol alumna Ayla Brown and a halftime ceremony that featured a banner-unveiling ceremony for the two-time national champion men’s lacrosse team.
The Warriors have a bye week coming up before returning to the gridiron on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Delaware State.
