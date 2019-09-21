NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack College football program scored the second-most points in school history on Saturday afternoon, trouncing the visiting Mayville State University Comets (NAIA), 76-7.
Merrimack improved to 2-2 on the season while Mayville State fell to 1-2. The Warriors’ 76-point output was just the third 70-point game in program history, and the most points since a school-record 81 points against Saint Anselm in 2012.
Merrimack started the afternoon with 40 unanswered points. Sophomore quarterback Christian Carter threw for four touchdowns in an abbreviated outing, sophomore running back Matt Brehon totaled 175 yards on just six carries with three scores while sophomore Johnny Rosario and redshirt-senior Marquis Spence posted two touchdown receptions each.
Carter completed 14 of 20 passes for 206 yards with one interception. Rosario finished with two catches, scoring on 40- and 53-yard strikes in the second quarter. Spence caught a 7-yard TD pass in the first quarter and hauled in a 6-yarder for a TD in the second, finishing with four receptions for 35 yards.
Brehon did his damage with just six carries, scoring TDs on runs of 70 and 16 yards in the third quarter and a 73-yard burst in the fourth. Jamari Venter added 102 yards rushing on nine carries as the Warriors piled up 571 yards of offense. Bryce Smith gave the Warriors a 7-0 lead in the first quarter with a 21-yard interception return.
Saturday’s contest also carried special meaning as the program recognized former team captain and All-American Artis Holt before the game. Holt tragically passed away earlier this year, and the team welcomed his family back to campus on Saturday, conducting a pregame ceremony in Artis’ honor.
The Warriors visit Lehigh University on Saturday for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff.
