Merrimack football dominates Franklin Pierce

NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack College football team trounced visiting Franklin Pierce on Saturday, 57-0.
The team rushed for 327 yards against the Ravens to highlight the win, running for the seventh-most yards in a single game in school history and second most this decade.
With the win, Merrimack concluded its five-game home slate with a 4-1 record and increased its overall mark on the season to 5-5. Franklin Pierce dropped to 1-10 with the loss.
Merrimack scored its first of three first-quarter touchdowns on the game’s second play. Sophomore quarterback Christian Carter took a keeper and sprinted 38 yards to the end zone, putting the Warriors ahead 7-0. On Franklin Pierce’s first possession, junior Caleb Holden picked off a pass right at the Ravens’ 49-yard line and sprinted straight to pay dirt to double the team’s advantage. The Warriors’ last touchdown of the opening quarter came when sophomore Matt Brehon scored from three yards out.
The Warriors put 20 more points on the board before halftime. Graduate student Cam Hayes entered at quarterback and found redshirt-senior Marquis Spence for a 22-yard strike. On the team’s next possession, Venter took his turn to find the end zone, rushing in from 26 yards out. With 41 seconds left, the Warriors’ defense forced a Franklin Pierce punt and on the next play Hayes and Spence connected for the second time in the quarter to make it a 41-0 game at halftime.
Merrimack concludes the season by playing its fourth NEC program of the year, traveling to Long Island University for a 12 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.
