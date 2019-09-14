Merrimack football falters at Saint Francis

LORETTO, Pa. — For a while, it looked like Merrimack College was in the driver’s seat.
Sophomore quarterback Christian Carter posted a five-yard rushing touchdown, and redshirt-sophomore cornerback Darion McKenzie returned an interception 30 yards for a score to give the Warriors a 14-13 first-half lead over Saint Francis University.
But the Red Flash recovered in a big way during the second half to claim a 42-14 victory Saturday afternoon.
The contest marked Merrimack’s second of four games this season against Northeast Conference (NEC) opponents, as the Warriors (1-2) continue playing in their first season as a NCAA FCS member. Merrimack has scored the first touchdown in each of its first three games this season, and has held first-half leads against both of its NEC foes.
The Warriors return home to host Mayville State on Saturday at 1 p.m.
