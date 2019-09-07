NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Down 37-14 with less than eight minutes to play in the third quarter, the Merrimack College football program scored 23 unanswered points to tie Saturday night’s game at Central Connecticut State University.
After Merrimack fought all the way back to tie the game, the host Blue Devils orchestrated a drive that ended with a field goal and left five seconds on the clock, giving CCSU the 40-37 victory
The furious rally ended when sophomore quarterback Christian Carter threw his third touchdown pass to redshirt-senior wide receiver Marquis Spence with 58 seconds left to pull the Warriors within two, 37-35. On the ensuing two-point conversion, Carter scrambled to his right and ran across the goal line to tie the game. Merrimack (1-1) scored 16 points in a span of one minute late in the fourth quarter to tie the game.
Merrimack’s night started strong, with the Warriors taking a 14-3 lead in the second quarter after an interception was returned for a touchdown followed by a quick strike drive that ended with Carter’s first touchdown pass of the day to Spence. From there, however, the Blue Devils recorded the night’s next 34 points.
Carter threw two more touchdown passes to start Merrimack’s rally, one to redshirt sophomore Malachi McFadden in the third quarter and another to Spence in the fourth. Former Central Catholic star Mike Mercuri led the defense with 13 tackles.
Merrimack visits Saint Francis U. for a 12 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.
