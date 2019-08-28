NORTH ANDOVE — Merrimack College has announced that Saturday's inaugural Division I football game between the Warriors and Virginia University of Lynchburg will now kick off at 3 p.m. at Duane Stadium.
Due to the heightened risk during evening and nighttime hours of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), a mosquito-borne virus in the area, the College is rescheduling outdoor activities accordingly in an effort to minimize the possibility of exposure for our fans and participants.
Merrimack College and the Department of Athletics are committed to providing a family-friendly and safe atmosphere at all home athletic events. Great seats are still available for purchase through www.merrimackathletics.com/tickets.
