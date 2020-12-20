Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the fall season was like none other for Merrimack College football coach Dan Curran.
There were no games, of course, and a lot fewer practices. And those practices were, for the most part, limited in scope by position and numbers. And even those practices that were held were for a short period of the fall.
“If you ask the players, it was like having spring practice in the fall,” said Curran, who is in his eighth year as head coach. “And that’s a good way of looking at it.”
And, like in the summer after spring practice, the Warriors are now on an extended break. They won’t return to school until January with practice likely to start in full the first week of February in preparation for a shortened four-game schedule set to start about March 5.
Despite the unusual fall, Curran feels that he and his staff got a lot accomplished as they try to build on last year’s impressive 6-5 record in their first year as a Division 1 program. And they certainly weren’t any less busy than usual.
Because of the limited scope of practice, there was probably more one-on-one connections, a ton of work dealing with strength and conditioning, plenty of film study and a massive amount of time recruiting even if it was much different than in the past.
“I feel we got a lot accomplished and, if anything, the kids were as intense as ever practicing in spite of the circumstances,” said Curran. “I give them a ton of credit. They were eager to play football and do what they had to do to prepare to play football.”
While the fall may have been like spring practice, it was not as comprehensive as far as position evaluation, which Curran acknowledges is an issue at the all-important quarterback position.
Merrimack had two productive QBs last year in electric starter Christian Carter, who opted to transfer to Western Illinois after the season, and senior backup Cam Hayes, who graduated. It’s left with two red-shirt freshmen and three actual freshmen competing for the job — and little time to decide who will win it.
“It’s going to be tough to evaluate, but the good news is that we think they’re all very good,” said Curran. “Decision making was a little bit of a problem last year and I think all the guys we have now are strong at that.
“They bring different skill sets and there’s a possibility that we use two or more of them.”
The quarterback candidates are red-shirt freshmen Prince-Du Bey and Jack Esquivel and freshmen Malakai Anthony, Henri Bourque and John Perry. The Perry name is well known on campus. His father, also named John, is the former Merrimack head coach and a longtime assistant coach with the NFL’s Houston Texans, Of the returnees, Curran is impressed with Esquivel’s arm strength while Prince-Dru Bey is more of a dual threat with a good command of the game. Of the freshmen, Anthony has great strength and adds a different dimension as a lefty, Bourque is a terrific athlete who is the fastest of the group and Perry has a great understanding of the game and is an excellent decision maker..
“We’re excited by all these guys — they all have talent,” said Curran. “It’s a real competitive situation. “
Easing the quarterback transition is that there are talented receivers back led by Johnny Rosario (38 catches, 5 TDs) and Everett’s Anthony Norcia, more than solid running backs in Matt Brehan (666 yards, 7 TDs) and Jamari Venter (599 yards, 6 TDs), both of whom averaged over six yards per carry, and a strong offensive line.
“We may rely a little more on our running backs as our young guys (at quarterback) get acclimated,” said Curran. “The good thing is that we have more overall talent and more depth than we’ve ever had, on both sides of the ball. That’s really going to help us.”
All in all, the confident Curran seems highly upbeat that the Warriors can continue their strong thrust into Division 1. Settling on the next starting quarterback will only add to that confidence.
Recruiting changes
Because there was less practice time and travel was not possible, both due to the coronavirus pandemic, recruiting was different this fall for Merrimack coach Dan Curran and his staff. But, he says, no less successful.
“We had a lot more time, but it was more zoom meetings and film evaluation,” said Curran. “A lot of our success has been through human relations with the athlete and his family, and a good rapport with high school coaches. That was a little more difficult, but I think we still did a good job of making that personal connection.
“This was probably our biggest and most talented class we’re bringing in so I’m really excited by it. We’re going to have more competition at positions than we’ve ever had and that’s what we need.”
