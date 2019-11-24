Merrimack footbaoon stifles LIU Post to finish year 6-5

BROOKVILLE, N.Y. — Merrimack College’s defense was in fine form Saturday as the Warriors wrapped up their season with a 24-10 victory over LIU Post.
With the win, Merrimack concludes its first season at the FCS level with a 6-5 record while LIU Post, which also elevated its program to the same status ended at 0-10.
Merrimack took a 17-0 lead in the first half as quarterback Christian Carter threw a pair of short TD passes, to Anthony Dandini and Johnny Rosario, and Corey Resendes booted a 36-yard field goal.
After a scoreless third quarter, LIU came back with 10 points early in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors sealed the deal with an eight-yard run by Jamari Venter.
LIU did a sound job of bottling up Carter. Although he threw for two TDs, he only passed for for 128 yards and he had no yards rushing. Matt Brehon picked up some slack on the ground, rushing for 76 yards.
Defensively, the Warriors tied their program record for sacks in a single game, equaling performances from the 2011 and 2003 seasons. Sophomore Cory Hagerman led the charge with a career-high four sacks, which also equaled the program’s single-game record.
Merrimack held LIU Post to 71 yards on the ground. Former Central Catholic standout Mike Mercuri with 11 solo tackles that included a sack and another tackle for a loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.