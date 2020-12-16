SOMERSET, N.J. — The Northeast Conference Council of Presidents announced the NEC Fall Sports Return to Play Plan set to commence during the 2021 spring semester.
The following set of guiding principles helped determine the best approach in developing fall-to-spring competition models:
The health and safety of campus and conference communities remains the NEC's top priority.
Decision-making around the resumption of sports will be informed by campus policies; local state and national guidance/policies; and NCAA guidance/policies.
The conference will strive to provide as meaningful as possible competitive experiences given the COVID-19 challenges facing our institutions.
Establish regular season start dates that allow fall sport student-athletes to return to campus for the spring semester in the same time frame as the general student population.
Reduce travel costs, whenever possible.
Institutions will be provided the discretion to schedule non-conference competition prior to the start of the NEC season.
Each fall sport aside from cross country will conduct a modified conference regular season schedule followed by a one-game NEC playoff between the top two seeds to decide the conference's NCAA automatic qualifier.
The decision to participate in all or some of the fall sports in the spring will be made at the discretion of each NEC institution.
Acknowledging the need for flexibility, the following regular season and championship sport formats are subject to reevaluation.
CROSS COUNTRY
NEC Men's & Women's Cross Championships are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27 hosted by Bryant. NEC men's and women's individual champions will automatically qualify for the NCAA Championship this year.
FOOTBALL
Teams will play a 4-game conference schedule starting on March 5-7. Games will take place on Sundays or midweek. NEC Championship game will be contested on April 16 or 17.
FIELD HOCKEY
Teams will play 7 conference matches in a single round-robin format over 5 weeks from March 15 to April 12. Matches will be played on Monday/Thursday. NEC Championship match will be contested the week of April 19-24.
MEN'S SOCCER
Teams will play 8 conference matches in a single round-robin format over 7 weeks from Feb. 22 to April 8. Matches will be played on Monday/Thursday. NEC Championship match will be contested the week of April 12-18.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Teams will play 9 conference matches in a single round-robin format over 7 weeks from February 23 to April 9. Matches will be played on Tuesday/Friday. NEC Championship match will be contested the week of April 12-18.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Teams will play 14 conference matches over seven weeks from Feb. 16 to March 31. Each institution will play seven opponents in a same-day doubleheader format. Matches will be played on Tuesdays from Feb. 16 to March 2.
