Merrimack hockey among the best in NHL mid-term rankings

NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack College men’s hockey team had five current or future players named to the NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings, which puts the Warriors among the elite in college hockey.
Zach Uens (83rd among North American skaters), Declan Carlile (209th among North American skaters) and Jere Huhtamaa (26th among European goaltenders) were the current Warriors on the list that is used to rank the top available prospects for the upcoming NHL Draft. Alex Jefferies (98th among North American skaters) and Mark Hillier (197th among North American skaters) were the future Warriors on the list.
The five prospects puts Merrimack in elite company, as only Boston College matched that many prospects for Hockey East teams.
“We are proud of the recognition that our current and future players are receiving from the Central Scouting list with the NHL,” said head coach Scott Borek. “It is great recognition, but as the players know, it is only the beginning.”
The 2020 NHL Draft is set for June 26-27 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. Merrimack is back in action Friday night when it plays host to Vermont with a 7 p.m. puck drop. The game is also set to be broadcast regionally on NESN.
