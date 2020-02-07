BOSTON — Merrimack had a right to be desperate.
The Warriors entered the night six points out of a playoff spot with nine games to go. And after a pointless weekend against Maine one week ago, the Warriors needed to find a way to come out of Agganis Arena with points against a Boston University team that is on its way to the Beanpot final following last Monday’s overtime win over Boston College.
Merrimack’s last win at Agganis Arena was in 2017. But the Warriors got back in the win column with a 5-1 win last night; the victory was Merrimack’s largest win all-time at Boston University.
“That was a game we needed very badly,” said Merrimack coach Scott Borek. “We were desperate, and we were more desperate than they were. It’s been a long go for this team. I’m happy for our seniors to win a game like that at Agganis Arena. They led us to that win tonight. The biggest thing is that it keeps us alive. Every night we need to be the more desperate team.”
The teams combined for three shorthanded goals. BU found the net first just 2:37 into the game when Robert Mastrosimone scored a shorthanded goal on the Warriors to give the Terriers a 1-0 lead.
“It’s been tough sometimes this year,” Huhtamaa said. “They get that goal on the second shot, but I just felt locked in after that. I just felt like I wasn’t going to give up another goal.”
However, the Warriors would come back late in the period when Dominic Dockery blasted a shot from the top of the right circle that found its way through traffic and past BU goalie Ashton Abel.
The Warriors struck twice more in the second period. First, Tyler Irvine scored a shorthanded goal on top of the BU crease at the 3:32 mark — it was Irvine’s 11th goal of the year — and Logan Drevitch scored his seventh goal of the season, also shorthanded, at the 14:28 mark of the second period.
Huhtamaa made two huge saves in the second period with BU on the power play, and Borek said he felt it changed the game.
“They generated two really good looks but Jere stepped up and made two huge saves,” he said. “That was the game.
“This was the best game (Huhtamaa) has played this year. He was really good at Maine last Saturday and had some bad puck luck, but he played well in a difficult building. Tonight he was very good. He was the best player in the rink.”
Patrick Holway extended the Merrimack lead in the third period with his
third goal of the season; Holway entered the zone with speed and sliced his way to the middle, snapping a shot that used BU defenseman Cam Crotty as a screen to beat Abel. Four minutes later, Regan Kimens scored on a 2-on-1 to give the Warriors a 5-1 lead.
The win for the Warriors was their first at Agganis Arena since Jan. 27, 2017; Merrimack is now 2-2-1 in their last five games and will host UMass Lowell tonight at Lawler Arena (7 p.m.).
Merrimack 5, Boston University 1
at Agganis Arena
Merrimack College (7-18-3): 1-2-2—5
Boston University (10-9-7): 1-0-0—1
First Period: 1. BU Robert Mastrosimone 6 (Case McCarthy, Sam Stevens), 2:37 (sh); 2. MC Dominic Dockery 1 (Patrick Holway, Tyler Irvine), 17:11 (ev).
Second Period: 3. MC Tyler Irvine 11 (Sami Tavernier), 3:32 (sh); 4. MC Logan Drevitch 7 (Mac Welsher, Zach Uens), 14:28 (sh).
Third Period: 5. MC Patrick Holway 3 (Sami Tavernier), 9:53 (ev); 6. MC Regan Kimens 4 (Mac Welsher, Chase Gresock), 13:38 (ev).
Shots: Merrimack 8-9-11—28; BU 9-19-9—37
Saves: MC Huhtamaa 8-19-9—36; BU Abel 7-7-9—23
Power Play: Merrimack 0 for 3; BU 0 for 4
Penalties: Merrimack 7-14:00; BU 6-12:00
