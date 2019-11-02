Merrimack hockey tripped up by UConn

NORTH ANDOVER — For a second straight game, Merrimack men’s hockey coach Scott Borek thought his team did everything but win a hockey game.
The Warriors fell to UConn last night, 3-2, at Lawler Arena, as the Huskies battled back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits. Merrimack outshot UConn 38-18.
“I couldn’t be happier with how our team played,” Borek said. “I loved the effort and thought we had a really strong effort for 58 minutes. Physically we were committed. It was a couple of bounces that ended up in our net, and they can’t get in that easy. We worked really hard to have a different result, so that’s disappointing, but I’m really happy with the standard our players set.”
Merrimack freshman Liam Walsh scored his first career goal in the first period, stuffing in a puck that was put on the net by Tyler Irvine.
“He went to the net and caused a turnover,” Borek said. “It was a rebound play. It’d funny, because that’s how he scores, and that’s how most goals are scored. Sometimes when you’re not scoring goals, guys tend to go to open space on the ice, and really you need to go to the traffic, because that’s where the puck usually is.”
Merrimack took that 1-0 lead into the locker room, outshooting the Huskies 17-9 at the end of the first period.
UConn found its legs in the second period, however. Coming off a bye week, the Huskies tied the game on Jachym Kondelik’s first of the game. Logan Drevitch gave the Warriors the lead back on the power play, but the Huskies found the back of the net twice more before the 20 minutes expired, including Kondelik’s second of the game that gave them the lead with 4:53 left in the period.
“You never expect (to start slow) after a bye, but it didn’t surprise me,” said UConn head coach Mike Cavanaugh, a North Andover native. “We started to get our legs after the first 12 minutes and I was happy with the way we finished the first period, and then I thought we played a really good second period.”
UConn was able to hold the lead in the third, despite an onslaught of chances for the Warriors, who outshot the Huskies 12-1 over the final 20 minutes.
“This is a really hard building to win in,” Cavanaugh said. “I was also part of some national championship teams (at Boston College) that had trouble winning here. We had a national championship team that lost here one year, 6-0. It’s a really tough buiding to win and we have a young team that was trying to hold on to get a win; I wish we played more on our toes in the third, but we found a way to win the game.”
UConn 3, Merrimack 2
at Lawler Arena
Connecticut (2-2-1): 0-3-0—3
Merrimack (1-6-0): 1-1-0—2
First Period: 1. MC Liam Walsh 1 (Tyler Irvine, Regan Kimens), 6:07 (pp).
Second Period: 2. UConn Jachym Kondelik 3 (Kale Howarth), 2:03 (sh); 3. MC Logan Drevitch 2 (Sami Tavernier, Zach Uens), 3:36 (pp); 4. UConn Jonny Evans 1 (unassisted), 14:38 (ev); 5. UConn Jachym Kondelik 4 (Vladislav Firsto, Alexander Payusov), 15:07 (ev).
Shots on Goal: UConn 9-8-1—18; Merrimack 17-9-12—38.
Power Play: UConn 0 for 1; Merrimack 1 for 3.
Goalies: UConn Vomacka 16-18-12—36; MC Huhtamaa 9-5-1—15.
Attendance: 1,743 (2,549)
