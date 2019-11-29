NORTH ANDOVER — Senior Liam Folkes registered the ninth hat-trick in program history and first-ever on the road, as No. 7 Penn State rolled Merrimack, 7-0, Friday night in non-conference action from Lawler Rink as part of the inaugural Turkey Leg Classic.
Penn State improves to 11-3-0 on the year with the victory while the Warriors fall to 2-9-2 overall with the setback.
Penn State (11-3-0) controlled play early, firing the first eight shots of the game and opened the scoring as Folkes took a feed from freshman Connor MacEachern in the slot and fired past the glove of Warrior net-minder Troy Kobryn. Folkes then extended the lead to 2-0 as he redirected a pass from junior Evan Barratt that took a tricky bounce, fooling Kobryn and lighting the lamp at 17:24 of the first period.
The senior then secured the hat-trick, finishing off an odd-man rush with some tic-tac-toe passing from Barratt and freshman Tyler Graton for the 3-0 margin at 9:17 of the second period. Senior Kris Myllari extended the lead late in the period, and just 58 ticks later Limoges fed the puck toward the front of the net and Barratt got a stick on it — tipping it behind Kobryn for the 5-0 lead.
The Nittany Lions keep the pressure on as senior Denis Smirnov blasted a one-timer from the right circle off a feed from junior Sam Sternschein early in the third period, then got a late tally when junior Alex Stevens one-timed a Barratt offering to the back of the net for the 7-0 final.
Kobryn finished with 23 saves in two periods for Merrimack (2-9-2), and Jere Huhtamaa came on and made nine saves in the third.
The Warriors will host RPI on Saturday at 7 p.m. to wrap up the Turkey Leg Classic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.