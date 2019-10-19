ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Facing the RIT Tigers for the first time in eight years and just the second time since 1990, the Merrimack College men's ice hockey program dropped a 4-0 decision to the host Tigers Saturday evening.
The decision saw the Warriors fall to 1-4 on the year while RIT improved to 3-1.
Merrimack and RIT were even at nine shots apiece in the opening period, but the host Tigers were able to pot two of their attempts.
The Warriors controlled play for most of the second period. Freshmen Mac Welsher and Declan Carlile as well as senior Patrick Kramer all created chances in danger areas, but the three attempts were saved. The Tigers added a third tally with just 2:48 left in the period to build a three-goal edge and added another in the third period.
The Warriors outshot the Tigers, 28-22.
