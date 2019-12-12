NORTH ANDOVER — Playing in front of a sellout crowd of 1,500 strong at Hammel Court on Wednesday night, the Merrimack College men's basketball team downed visiting Army , 69-60, to improve to 6-5 on the season.
The contest marked the program's first-ever home game against a Division I foe in its DI era as the Warriors won their first game on campus against a fellow DI program.
Sophomore guard Mikey Watkins led the way with 17 points that featured a season-best three 3-pointers. Senior Juvaris Hayes contributed another stat-sheet stuffing night with 14 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds and 3 steals.
The Warriors won the turnover battle, forcing the Black Nights in 16 miscues that resulted in 24 points for the hosts. Merrimack also enjoyed a strong shooting second half, sinking 7-of-11 attempts from the beyond the arc in the final 20 minutes.
The Warriors will enjoy a 10-day layoff before returning to action on Sunday, Dec. 22, when Merrimack visits UC Santa Barbara. The contest will mark the program's first game in the state of California since 1995.
Merrimack and Army met for the fifth time in school history and first time since 1976-77. The Warriors' victory gave Merrimack a 2-3 all-time record against Army, beating the Black Knights for the first time since the 1970-71 year
Hayes extended his double-figure scoring streak to four and his team lead in that category to eight. His eight assists tied his season high against Division I competition this season, as well
