NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack College men’s basketball team increased its winning streak to seven games — the longest for the program in 10 years — on Thursday night with a 61-50 Northeast Conference win over St. Francis Brooklyn at Hammel Court.
Senior Juvaris Hayes led the way for the Warriors, posting his first double-double of the season with 19 points and a season-high 12 rebounds. He added five steals and four assists.
The Warriors led from start-to-finish. The defense dominated in the first half, holding the Terriers to 16 points. Merrimack forced 11 first-half turnovers, and build a 16-point lead at intermission, 32-16.
Seniors Idris Joyner and Jaleel Lord joined their classmate in double figures with 15 and 10 points, respectively.
