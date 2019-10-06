SAULT, STE, MARIE, Mich. — The Merrimack College men’s ice hockey team held a one-goal lead heading into the third period, but let it slip away and fell to Lake Superior State University 4-3 on Sunday at Taffy Abel Arena.
Merrimack fell to 0-2 on the young season.
The scoring started quickly on Sunday, with both teams lighting the lamp in the first 76 seconds of the first period.
Merrimack freshman Zach Uens scored his first collegiate goal just 55 seconds into the game, scoring off a feed from senior Patrick Kramer. Twenty-one seconds later, however, the hosts tied the game.
After the Lakers took the lead early in the second, the Warriors went to work.
First, sophomore Jordan Seyfert evened the score with his first collegiate goal, dangling past a defender during a 2-on-1 before wristing a shot home. Then, senior captain Tyler Irvine scored the go-ahead goal for Merrimack.
Lake Superior, however, scored two goals 77 seconds apart in the third to take the win.
Merrimack goalie Troy Kobryn made 15 saves in his first career start. The Warriors dropped to 1-5 all-time against Lake Superior State.
Merrimack will now prepare for its home-opener on Saturday, against the University of Wisconsin at Lawler Rink (7 p.m.)
