Merrimack men's basketball falls in season opener

BANGOR, Maine — Freshman Jordan Minor debuted with a game-high 16 points, but the Merrimack College men’s basketball team dropped its season opener, 84-64, at the University of Maine on Wednesday night.
The matchup at the Cross Insurance Center marked the first game of the program’s Division I history.
Minor led four Warriors (0-1) who scored in double figures.
Senior Jaleel Lord started the night with Merrimack’s first seven points, but Maine built a 20-7 lead through the half’s first 10 minutes. Sophomore Mikey Watkins answered with a three-point play and Minor followed with two free throws, but Maine used an 8-2 run to build a 30-14 lead with 5:30 left in the half that eventually shrunk to 43-33 at the break.
Freshman Ziggy Reid came in early in the second half and poured in five points as part of a 7-2 run that allowed Merrimack to make it a six-point game, 50-44, with 15:07 to play. But with the score at 52-46, Maine went on a game-deciding 17-2 run that broke things too far open for the Warriors.
The Warriors will now hit the road, traveling to Illinois to prepare for Northwestern tonight (8 p.m.).
