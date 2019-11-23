NORTH ANDOVER — What happens when a Division 1 team hosts a winless Division 3 team which is being outscored by 28 points a game?
Well, 110-16, happens.
Merrimack College, in its first ever Division 1 home game annihilated Lesley University of Boston, 110-16, Friday night. The Lynx, who were 2-23 last year, dropped to 0-7 on the season.
Merrimack was led by Jaleel Lord and Devin Jensen with 17 points and Idris Joyner with 14. Juvaris Hayes, a Division 2 All-American last year, had 13 assists and six steals.
Lesley, an all-female school until 2005, shot 5 of 50 from the floor while the Warriors were 40 of 76.
The hosts outscored Lesley 47-9 in the first half and 63-7 in the second half.
The Lynx were led by Kyle Murphy and Lesley Chase with four points apiece.
Merrimack improved to 4-3 including the Game 2 stunner over Northwestern. MC is at Hartford Sunday at 2 p.m.
