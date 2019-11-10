North Andover — Senior Baker Senoga set the tone in the 17th minute when he lined up in the deep corner.
When the ball left his foot, it bent into the back of the net for the first goal of his career. Later in the game, sophomore Tola Showunmi added his sixth goal of the season to solidify a 2-0 win for the Merrimack College men’s soccer team over Bryant.
The only scoring opportunity for Bryant came off a shot by Andrew Buss that was saved by grad student goalkeeper Lucas Rezende
With the win, the Warriors completed a perfect conference regular season. The Warriors went 9-0 in Northeast Conference (NEC) play, winning by a 25-2 goal deferential. Due to NCAA transition restrictions the Warriors will not be able to compete in the conference postseason tournament.
Merrimack (11-3-1) has concluded its 2019 season and looks forward to another year of great NEC action at Martone-Mejail field next fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.