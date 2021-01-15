EMMITSBURG, Md. — Mount St. Mary’s took a 51-26 lead with 10:10 to play and held off a 19-3 Merrimack run for a 63-52 win on Friday.
The Mountaineers (4-5, 3-2 NEC) swept the Warriors (1-3, 1-3 NEC) here in the two-game series.
Jordan McKoy and Mikey Watkins had 11 points apiece for the Warriors in the loss. McKoy also had four steals.
D’Andre Thomas led the Mountaineers with 18 points.
Next week, Merrimack hosts Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday (7 p.m.) and Friday (4 p.m.)
