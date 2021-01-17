NORTH ANDOVER — Alex Jefferies’s goal gave Merrimack College men’s hockey the lead over No. 3-ranked Boston College with 8:02 left in the game on Sunday. But the upset bid turned south from there.
The Eagles struck back with three goals in the final seven minutes, handing the Warriors a heartbreaking 5-3 loss at Lawler Rink.
After Boston College took the lead, Merrimack responded with 0:13 left in the first period. On the 5-on-3 powerplay, Ben Brar buried a rebound off a Zach Uens shot to make it 1-1 heading into the second period.
BC retook the lead just 0:55 into the second, but the Warriors answered just a minute later when Conor Lovett dropped a pass next to the net that Filip Forsmark pushed in to tie it up again.
Jefferies then gave Merrimack the lead midway through the third, before BC took over with three tallies in the final moments to earn the win. Jefferies’ goal gives him the team lead in goals (4) and points (7) through eight games. Lovett now shares the team lead in plus/minus with a +1 rating.
Up next, Merrimack and Boston College are scheduled for another home-and-home set for Jan. 22-23 with Friday’s matchup in Chestnut Hill, before a Saturday meeting back at Lawler.
Merrimack women fall to Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Merrimack women’s hockey team took a lead in the second, but fell to No. 7 Providence College 4-2 on Sunday afternoon.
Providence took the lead in the first, but Merrimack tied it up when Allison Reeb fired home her first career college goal off a pass from Dominika Laskova.
Laskova then gave the Warriors the lead 5:27 into the second period, tallying her second goal of the season off a forehand-backhand deke.
But he Friars tied it up two minutes later, and scored twice in the third period to finish off the win.
Up next, the Warriors will return to Hockey East competition next weekend with a home-and-home series, right now scheduled against Maine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.