Merrimack men's hockey looks to take steps in Borek’s third season

The Merrimack men’s hockey team will finally get back on the ice Saturday afternoon at UMass (4:30, NESN) before returning to North Andover for its home opener on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Lawler Arena.
Since the Merrimack men’s basketball game against Iona was canceled, the men’s hockey game on Saturday will mark the first Merrimack athletic event since the COVID pandemic started this past March and abruptly ended spring sports.
The Warriors are looking to take more steps in the right direction in Scott Borek’s third season behind the bench. After back-to-back 10th place finishes in Hockey East, Merrimack is pegged in that spot once again in the league’s coaches poll. But there’s reason to be excited.
Merrimack’s defense is talented and deep. The unit will be anchored by sophomore Zach Uens, who was selected in the fourth round of the NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers last month. Uens had 18 points (4 goals, 14 assists) as a true freshman for the Warriors last season. Fellow sophomore Declan Carlile led all Merrimack defensemen in scoring with 22 points (4 goals, 18 assists) and he returns alongside his partner.
Up front, the Warriors will rely on younger forwards to provide offense after the graduation of leading scorer Tyler Irvine and fourth-leading scorer Sami Tavernier.
Chase Gresock (11 goals, 11 assists) has a chance to break out as a junior after injuries slowed him in his sophomore season last year. Logan Drevitch (7 goals, 11 assists) has impressed Borek in the preseason.
The forward group adds freshman Alex Jefferies, who was one of the top players in prep school hockey last season. Jefferies was selected in the fourth round of last month’s draft by the New York Islanders and is coming off a season where he had 69 points in 32 games for Gunnery Prep.
Merrimack also adds sophomore forward Filip Forsmark to the mix. The Swedish forward missed all of last season due to an issue with his NCAA paperwork, but had he played, he might have been Merrimack’s best freshman forward. In his last year of junior hockey in the United States Hockey League, the top junior league in the country at developing college hockey players, Forsmark had 52 points.
Merrimack’s biggest question mark is at goaltender, where all three goalies return but the Warriors also add freshman Zach Borgiel from the British Columbia Hockey League.
None of Merrimack’s goalies last season took the reigns as the starter. Troy Kobyrn had the best numbers (3.30 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage), but they were far below the national average. Jere Huhtamaa, a 6-foot-4 Finnish goalie, had a 3.47 goals-against average and an .864 save percentage (the national average was about .909 last season).
Borgiel will likely get a crack at the starting job at some point. In 44 games in the BCHL last season — a league known for its offense more than its defense — Borgiel posted a 2.55 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage while leading his team to a 26-12-4 record.
After this weekend’s series with UMass, Merrimack is scheduled to face Northeastern in a home-and-home series next weekend and then the Warriors will wrap up the pre-Christmas schedule with a home-and-home against UNH on Dec. 19-20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.