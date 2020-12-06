Merrimack men's hockey upsets No. 8 UMass Amherst

NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack College men’s hockey team earned its first win of the young season on Sunday — and did so in thrilling upset fashion.
Alex Jefferies, Patrick Holway and Zach Vinnell each scored a goal and added an assist and Merrimack upset No. 8-ranked UMass Amherst 3-2 at Lawler Rink.
Zachary Borgiel made 17 saves to win his first collegiate start.
“It was a usual game at Merrimack, physical, fast-paced, they play well here,” said UMass head coach Greg Carvel. “I didn’t think we came ready to play. First period Merrimack controlled the game, we took too many penalties, didn’t allow us to really get things going.
“I thought second period we were better. Third period we played fine, but three penalties made it, again, hard for us to mount a continual push. Merrimack played hard and deserved to win tonight.”
Merrimack (1-1-0) enjoyed a trio of power plays in the first period, and were able to capitalize on the second when Vinnelli fired a wrist shot top shelf past Minutemen goalie, Matt Murray.
Just three minutes later, Jefferies, a freshman took the puck at the defensive blue line, blew past a defender, and beat Murray on the far side for his first collegiate goal.
The Minutemen answered, but Merrimack’s Holway tipped home a Vinnell shot for a goal. An assist went to Filip Forsmark, his first collegiate point.
The Warrior defense clamped down in the final period and only allowed one shot on goal for the entire 20 minutes.
The two-point night marked Vinnell’s second career multi-point game and Holway’s seventh.
Dating back to last season, Merrimack has now played five straight games against ranked opponents and holds a 3-2 record.
Next up, the Warriors travel to Matthews Arena Dec. 12 to take on Northeastern with a 6 p.m. puck drop. The game is set to be aired live on NESN.
