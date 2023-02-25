Even in the worst of times, the Merrimack College men’s basketball team never lost faith this winter.
Even as the Warriors fell to 2-13 on Dec. 29, there was no panic around the Merrimack Athletic Complex or Bert Hammel Court.
“We weren’t in a great spot,” said head coach Joe Gallo. “But no one ever got too down. We kept everything in perspective. We had some tough circumstances and a very rough non-conference schedule. Everyone kept the energy up, and once we got a little taste of success, we were rolling from there.”
Rolling all the way to a conference title.
Merrimack College clinched the Northeast Conference (NEC) regular season title on Thursday, with a convincing 70-54 win over Central Connecticut State.
It’s the second NEC title for the Warriors since the school moved to Division 1 three years ago. They also won the league 2019-20, their first in Division 1.
And Merrimack celebrated by cutting down the net after the victory on Thursday.
“When our game ended we had locked down at least a share of the conference title,” said Gallo. “We were celebrating on the court, cutting down the net. Then, in the next half hour, Stonehill and Fairleigh Dickinson both lost, so that clinched the title outright for us. We had a game in hand, so we knew we controlled out own destiny.
“We’re excited to hang another banner in the gym. I find it very difficult to believe that any program has won two conference titles in their first four seasons after transitioning to Division 1.”
Thursday’s win was the seventh straight and ninth in 10 games for Merrimack, which improved to 14-16 overall and 11-4 in the NEC.
It’s an amazing turnaround for a Merrimack team that lost nine straight from No. 17 to Dec. 7 and entered 2023 with a 3-13 record.
“It’s been great,” Gallo said of the turnaround. “It was a tough start, and we were only 3-3 in our first six conference games. But we got hot at the right time and we’re playing our best basketball when it matters.”
Gallo gave credit to his trio of standout seniors for leading the success.
Superstar 6-foot-8 forward Jordan Minor is averaging a team-high 17.2 points per game, as well as a team-best 9.4 rebounds per game, and added 54 blocks.
Ziggy Reid, a 6-foot-6 forward, is averaging 13.5 points a game, and guard Jordan McKoy has emerged as key spark off the bench.
“Jordan has been tremendous,” said Gallo. “He should be the conference Player of the Year. He should also be in the conversation for defensive Player of the Year. He’s our enforcer on both sides of the court, and people are taking notice.
“Ziggy plays alongside Minor. We call them our bash brothers. He’s a physical mismatch that can score outside against the bigger guys and take the slower guys inside. Jordan struggled a little earlier in the season, so we decided to play him off the bench and it’s really paid off. He’s a rock solid older guy that we trust in the big moments. and all three could be back next year because of the COVID season. But those conversations haven’t taken place yet.”
Merrimack will now close out the regular season at Long Island University (LIU) on Saturday, before kicking off the NEC tournament at home on Wednesday against the same LIU team.
The Warriors still can’t advance to the NCAA Tournament — since they’re in the final season of their four-year transition period — but that doesn’t meant they’re any less motivated.
“Our guys have been through it all and they’re very self-motivated, no matter what it’s for” said Gallo. “The guys knew what they signed up for. We want to finish by winning as many games as possible, and playing for a conference championship.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.