Merrimack nets new women's coach

NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack College named Kelly Morrone as the next head coach of the Warriors' women's basketball program on Thursday.
Morrone — who becomes the seventh head coach in school history — arrives at Merrimack after an impressive seven-year stint at John Carroll University. She guided the Blue Streaks to 117 wins over the last seven years, claiming a pair of Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) regular season titles, the 2018-19 OAC Tournament Championship and three NCAA Division III Tournament berths.
"Kelly has established an outstanding track record on the court, and a strong commitment to serving the role of a mentor and educator to student-athletes," athletic director Jeremy Gibson stated. "We are thrilled to welcome Kelly to Merrimack and are excited for all she will bring to our community"
The last two years of Morrone's tenure have been particularly impressive, posting back-to-back 20-win campaigns including a 23-win season in 2019-20. She totaled four seasons of at least 20 victories over her seven-year stint at John Carroll and won a pair of OAC Coach of the Year honors (2013-14, 2018-19).
Morrone's head coaching career started spectacularly, winning the first 11 games of the 2013-14 season with John Carroll. She went on to post a 22-win effort in her inaugural season, leading the Blue Streaks to their first-ever OAC regular season championship, first NCAA Tournament bid and first NCAA Tournament victory.
She matched that effort in 2014-15 with an identical 22-5 record that featured a 16-1 start to season and a follow-up bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Morrone was a student-athlete at the University of South Carolina, where she contributed to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances for the Gamecocks. Morrone ranks third all-time in South Carolina history in career three-point percentage, three-pointers made and three-point attempts.
