NORTH ANDOVER — Despite the final score Saturday afternoon, there are some things that Merrimack College’s football team needs to work on.
Limiting penalties and run blocking being two of them.
But there is one positive that can not be denied. New quarterback Westin Elliott, a graduate transfer from Louisiana Tech, has a wealth of receivers to throw to.
In Saturday’s 55-23 rout of Division 2 St. Anselm, Elliott completed 33 of 39 passes for 402 yards and five touchdowns. He connected with 10 different receivers. Just when St. Anselm started focusing on one receiver, another would step forward.
Anthony Norcia led the way with seven catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns, Johnny Rosario caught five for 104 yards and Tyler Roberts and Jacari Carter both hauled in four passes.
Moreover, several of the catches were tremendous grabs on the sideline or the corner of the end zone.
“Those guys can play football,” said Elliott. “They’re athletic and there’s not one guy in that group I don’t trust.
“Since I got here and started working out this summer, the receivers have been unbelievable. We got on the same page pretty quick.”
The work of the receivers eased the transition for Elliott, who got off to a slow start in his first Division 1 start. He had been a backup his entire time at Louisiana Tech.
After a scoreless first quarter, St. Anselm took a surprising 9-0 lead when it converted a field goal following an Elliott fumble and then got a 61-yard interception return.
“I got behind the eight ball with the fumble and interception but I stuck with the game plan and felt comfortable,” said Elliott. “I had COVID last year and hadn’t started in a long time so I might have had the jitters.”
But, after settling down, with the aid of his able receivers, Elliott was calm as a cucumber. An 18-yard TD strike to Roberts and a 20-yarder to Pat Conroy put the Warriors ahead at halftime, 14-9, and they never trailed again.
Trailing 21-9 in the third quarter, St. Anselm narrowed the score to 21-16 thanks partly to one of four Warrior pass interference penalties, but Merrimack scored on its next three possessions and added a 41-yard interception TD return by Kenneth Cooper to make it 48-16 with 10:41 left in the game.
Playing well defensively for the Warriors was junior captain Cory Hagerman, who led the team in tackles, and the inside front stymied St. Anselm’s running game all afternoon.
But this game was more about the offense, which made it look easy in the second half while putting up 41 points.
It will be much tougher next Saturday, however, when Merrimack travels to Holy Cross, which won its league last year and is expecting a banner season.
Merrimack 55, St. Anselm 23
St. Anselm (0-1): 0 9 7 7 — 23
Merrimack (1-0): 0 14 14 27 — 55
Second Quarter
SA— Carroll 20 FG
SA -- Lee 65 interception return (kick failed)
M -- Tyler Roberts 18 pass from Westin Elliott (Matt Sokol kick)
M -- Pat Conroy 20 pass from Elliott (Sokol kick)
Third Quarter
M -- Matt Brehon 26 run (Sokol kick)
SA -- King 2 run (Pat Carroll kick)
M -- Camari Glasgow 8 pass from Elliott (Sokol kick)
Fourth Quarter
M -- Anthony Norcia 44 pass from Elliott (Sokol kick)
M -- Kenneth Cooper 41 interception return (kick blocked)
M -- Norcia 44 pass from Elliott (Sokol kick)
SA -- Brown 21 pass from Willoughby (Carroll kick)
M -- Tyvon Edwards 2 run (Sokol kick)
