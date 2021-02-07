PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Merrimack College men’s hockey rushed out to a three-goal lead in the first period, and ultimately held on for a 3-2 win over No. 16 Providence yesterday afternoon at Schneider Arena.
The Warriors and Friars split the weekend series after Providence won the first game of the weekend on Friday night, 5-1.
“We played well today,” said Merrimack head coach Scott Borek. “We were squeezing tight in the end, but we’re a team looking to learn how to win games against a good team.”
Notwithstanding the three first-period goals for the Warriors, Merrimack’s second period might have been its best 20 minutes of the game. The Warriors suffocated a Providence team that is one of the heaviest, toughest teams in the nation.
“When we play with those habits, we can be hard to play against,” Borek said. “Guys on the ice were loud, they played loud. We worked hard to get above the puck and (Providence) is a really good team. We had to work hard to do it. I’m pleased with the way we played in the second period. It hasn’t been our best period this year but we played it well (today).
“We blocked more shots. We were over on top of them more. (Providence) plays that way, and the only way you can compete with them is to do the same. We needed to be on the right side of the puck and that was a big part of our success.”
Merrimack blocked 15 shots in the game. Merrimack took 45 shot attempts, 27 of which ended up on goal while the Friars attempted 60 shots and 28 of them hit the net.
“I think we missed three or four open nets in the third period,” said Providence coach Nate Leaman. “To me, that means we’re not focused.”
Liam Walsh scored two goals for the Warriors after he committed a penalty in the opening minute and junior captain Chase Gresock broke out of a funk, scoring his first goal in six games.
“(Walsh) was good all weekend,” said Borek. “Yesterday I thought he might have been the best player on the ice for both teams. Tonight he was really good. He’s an emotional player and he has to play like that to have success. (On the penalty) he felt like he was fouled before there and I felt that way too. I love his energy and his strength.”
Gresock led the Warriors with six shot attempts, but his biggest contributions came on the defensive side of the puck, where he was clogging shot lanes, frustrating a Providence offense that features five NHL draft picks up front.
Especially given Providence’s two late goals, Merrimack’s two penalty kills earlier in the third period ended up being the difference in the game.
“We were big in lanes on the PK,” Borek said. “When you’re captain is laying out like that and eating pucks, you all better do it. Greaser has been really positive for us. A lot of guys measure their game on whether or not they got a point, but he’s grown a lot in that area. He’s not focusing on points but how he plays. I’m really happy to see him get rewarded (with a goal) because he’s played so hard recently it’s elevated our team.”
Penalties frustrate the Friars
Saturday’s game featured just three penalties called all night. Sunday’s game had three penalties called in the first 90 seconds.
“Our penalties in the first period were really bad,” said Providence coach Nate Leaman. “But, it’s a different standard than it was last night. We had three penalties in the game last night and then three penalties called in the first 1:30 tonight. I don’t think that’s right either, that we switch standards from night to night. But I think we have a refereeing chief who is going to do a great job. And at the end of the day, it’s like that for both teams. The team that was ready to go from the start tonight won the game.”
Merrimack had five power-play opportunities in the game, including a 5-on-3 in the first period. It was only the second time in six games the Friars gave a team more than three chances on the power play.
“Last night there was a lot of grabbing in the game and they said that’s the way it’s going to be played,” said Leaman. “Tonight it was just different.”
WOMEN FALL TO BU
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack women’s hockey team delivered an outstanding defensive effort, but fell to Boston University 1-0 on Sunday.
Starring in goal for Merrimack was Emma Gorski, who made 31 saves, including a 4-for-4 penalty kill.
Merrimack (1-13-0, 1-13-0 HE) allowed the lone goal to Boston University (4-4-0, 4-4-0 HE) with 4:44 left in the first period.
The Warriors had six players — Dominika Laskova, Ally Qualley, Raice Szott, Hannah Corneliusen, Courtney Maud and Allison Reeb — each notched two shots on goal on the day.
Merrimack will continue their Hockey East competition next weekend with an opponent to be announced later this week by the conference. The game against the Vermont Catamounts on Feb. 9 will not be played as scheduled.
