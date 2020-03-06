WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — William and Mary dumped Merrimack 10-2.
Daniel Amidon of Andover worked 2.2 perfect innings of relief with seven strikeouts to lead the Warriors. Stephen Santarpia (single) and Wyatt Villella (walk) scored for the Warriors in the ninth.
Merrimack (6-6) and the host Tribe (6-8) play today at 2 p.m.
...
Merrimack men’s tennis lost to Fairleigh Dickinson, 6-1, to fall to 5-4. The Warrior win was by Alec Mackay Rodriguez in sixth singles. The Warriors now travel to Puerto Rico for five matches.
