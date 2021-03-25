BRIGHTON -- The Merrimack College baseball team scored nine runs on a season-best 13 hits including two home runs -- one of which was a grand slam by graduate student Thomas Joyce -- but the Warriors lost in a 10-9 decision against Boston College on Wednesday at the Harrington Athletics Village.
Merrimack held a 9-5 lead going into the bottom of the seventh, but a five-run frame turned the game in favor of the visitors.
Prior to the game's later innings, the Warriors received an impressive starting effort from junior Wyatt Villella, who tossed a career-best five innings on 65 pitches. He allowed just one earned run in his first collegiate start.
Freshman Bryant Skurbe joined Joyce by hitting a round-tripper, his third of the season. He also posted a team-high three hits. All nine members of Merrimack's lineup reached base, with five members of the starting nine posting multi-hit efforts.
Merrimack fell to 3-9 while Boston College improved to 12-7.
HEARTBREAKING LOSS
FAIRFIELD, Conn. – The Merrimack College women's lacrosse team fell by a 15-14 final to Sacred Heart Wednesday evening in a game that included 10 ties and eight lead changes. The Warriors dropped to 1-5, 1-3 in the NEC. Sacred Heart is 2-4.
Haley Bartlett continued her stellar senior campaign and led Merrimack in scoring with five goals.
SWEPT IN DH
NORTH ANDOVER -- The Merrimack College softball team fell in in a non-conference doubleheader against the UMass Lowell River Hawk, 6-0 and 8-3.
The Warriors fell to 4-8 on the season while UMass Lowell improved to 4-7. Pelham's Sarah Ratcliffe had two hits and three RBIs for UMass Lowell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.