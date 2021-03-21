NORTH ANDOVER — Gabby Cacciola had a career-high 16 saves but Merrimack women’s lacrosse fell to Wagner, 22-11, on Saturday.
Meghan Dzialo scord four times for the 1-4 Warriors.
Wagner is now 4-1.
Vogt 13 saves
PHILADELPHIA — Merrimack lacrosse led 4-1 at the half but it was all St. Joseph’s in the second half and the Hawks prevailed 9-7.
Henry Vogt had 13 saves in the loss.
Jack Rooney scored twice for the Warriors (2-3).
St. Joe’s improved to 3-3.
