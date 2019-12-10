WORCESTER — The Merrimack College women’s swimming team took their annual trip to Worcester to compete in the Gompei Invitational over the weekend.
Over the course of the weekend, three school records in the 50-yard breaststroke, 100-yard butterfly, and 100-yard individual medley were shattered by freshman Jordan Clements.
In the 50-yard breaststroke, Clements finished with a time of 31.93, which beat the record by over two seconds. In the 100-yard butterfly and individual medley events Clements posted school record times of 59.64 and 1:01.45 respectfully.
In addition to setting three school records, Clements had two top 10 finishes in the 100 and 200-yard individual medley events. In the 100, she posted a time of 1:01.45 which was good enough for sixth place. In the 200, she posted a time of 2:13.85 and finished 10th.
Awards in soccer
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack College men’s soccer team is taking home some more hardware this postseason. Senior Mirko Nufi leads the way once again earning a United Soccer Coaches All-Northeast Region nod. The senior back adds this to his already excellent postseason awards collection that includes a Northeast Conference (NEC) Defensive Player of the Year and first team all-conference
Grad student goalkeeper Lucas Rezende and sophomore back Francesco Dondini earned second team honors. Rezende adds this to his first team all-conference award that he earned in November. This is Dondini’s first award of the postseason.
Nufi was the backbone of the Merrimack defensive unit that let up only 12 goals in 16 games this season, which was good enough for second best in school history. Rezende finished his Merrimack career as one the best goalkeepers in school history and Dondini was also a part of the stifling Merrimack College defense.
