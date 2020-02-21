NORTH ANDOVER — In a monster game, senior Denia Davis-Stewart scored 25 points and pulled down 24 rebounds to lead Merrimack to a 59-45 win over Sacred Heart.
Davis-Stewart played all 40 minutes in her third career 20-20 game.
Kate Mager backed her with 17 points including 5 of 7 from deep. Courtney Clasen chipped in with eight points and seven rebounds.
Merrimack is now 18-8 (NEC 11-4) while Sacred Heart fell to 8-17 (NEC 5-9).
The Warriors, who have won six straight, are at Mt. St. Mary’s in Emmitsburg, Maryland, Sunday at 1 p.m.
DaCosta scores 2
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara beat Merrimack women’s lacrosse, 10-8, for its first win of the young season.
Ally DaCosta, Taylor Darrell and Haley Bartlett each had two goals for the 1-3 Warriors. Tammy Nguyen made five saves in the loss.
Niagara improved to 1-2.
Merrimack is at Lafayette today (Saturday) at 3 p.m.
Huskies blank Warriors
NORTH ANDOVER — Junior goaltender Aerin Frankel pitched a 21-save shutout as No. 3 Northeastern beat the Merrimack women 3-0 Friday night at Lawler Rink.
Goal scorers were Miceala Sindoris, Alina Mueller and Peyton Anderson. Merrimack keeper Lea-Kristine Demers had 33 saves.
The Warriors dropped to 5-23-5 and 2-19-5 in Hockey East while the visitors are now 27-4-2 and 23-3-0 HE.
Merrimack wraps up its regular season Saturday (today) at Northeastern at 2 p.m.
