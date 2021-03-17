Merrimack roundup Harty's goal wins it for Warriors

NORTH ANDOVER -- North Andover’s Rebecca Harty scored the only goal on the day for the Merrimack College women’s soccer team, leading the offense to a 1-0 win in a gritty game against the Wagner Seahawks on Tuesday.
The Warriors improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the NEC.
Merrimack’s ball possession was key in the first half, with the Warriors posting eight shots and seven shots on goal, garnering five corner kick opportunities.
The offensive pressure finally broke through in the 69th minute on Harty’s second goal of the year.
Methuen’s Megan Langlois earned her third shutout of the season, holding strong for three saves against the Seahawks.
BASEBALL HONORS
SOMERSET, N.J. -- For the second straight week, graduate student Riley Sorenson of the Merrimack College baseball team was named Northeast Conference (NEC) Pitcher of the Week. He was joined on the awards front by freshman Bryant Skurbe, who took home NEC Co-Rookie of the Week honors.
Sorenson tossed six innings on Sunday against UMass and allowed just one unearned run. The righty has now allowed an earned run over two starts and 13 innings this season.
Skurbe enjoyed an impressive week, starting all four games for Merrimack. He hit two home runs and knocked in a team-leading seven runs over a four-game week for the Warriors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.