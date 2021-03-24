Merrimack roundup Methuen's Langlois honored by NEC

SOMERSET, N.J.— Senior goalkeeper Megan Langlois of Methuen, after a pair of two stellar games for the Merrimack women' soccer team was named the Northeast Conference (NEC) defensive player of the week.
Langlois took her third clean sheet of the season, shutting out Wagner on Tuesday, March 16 with three saves and four shots faced. Her back-to-back shutouts against Mount Saint Mary's and Wagner were the first for the team since Oct. 13 and Oct. 16, 2018.
The senior captain was outstanding in Merrimack's double overtime win at Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday, making six saves and facing 16 shots.
MERRIMACK PITCHER CITED
NORTH ANDOVER -- Sophomore pitcher Madie Fornwalt has been named the Northeast Conference (NEC) Pitcher of the Week after her efforts in the circle in Merrimack's first-ever NEC games against Wagner. Fornwalt pitched a complete game against Wagner, keeping the Seahawks off the board in her 115 pitch performance, with four strikeouts and three hits on the day. The Bradford, Vt., native came in again against the Seahawks on Sunday, earning the win in a 4.1 inning appearance, holding it down through an 86 pitch appearance, allowing two runs on four hits. She finished the series with two wins, allowing one earned run in 11.1 innings , working a combined ERA of 0.63. Fornwalt and the Warriors will travel to UMass Lowell for a double header on Wednesday.
