Merrimack roundup Rookie goalie honored by Hockey East

NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack College men’s hockey freshman goalie Troy Kobryn was named the Hockey East Defensive Player of the Week Monday.
The rookie netminder turned in the best weekend of his collegiate career during the Warriors’ two-game sweep over No. 15 Providence.
Kobryn stopped all 30 shots he saw Friday night at Schneider Arena for a 2-0 victory, which also marked the first shutout of his career. Saturday, he was up to the task once again, as he made 41 saves on 43 shots, including 22 stops in the third period, to lift Merrimack to a 3-2 comeback win at Lawler Rink.
Overall, Kobryn made 71 saves on 73 shots against one of the country’s top offensive units and lifted Merrimack to its first weekend sweep since the 2018 Hockey East playoffs.
Kobryn boosted his season save percentage to .897 during the two-game stretch and earned his third and fourth wins of the season. It’s the first weekly award of his career.
Tennis team surges
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Merrimack College men’s tennis team won its third straight match on Sunday, capping off the action-packed weekend with a 5-2 victory over La Salle.
The squad finished up their weekend road trip in Philadelphia and won comfortably over the Explorers. The Warriors come home with three more Division I wins than they had when they left, and look to build on that momentum gained over the weekend.
The tennis team is now 4-3 overall and 1-0 in the Northeast Conference.
Personal bests abound
The Merrimack College track and field teams set a multitude of personal bests and top-10 finishes in the final day of competition in the Northeast Conference Championships in Staten Island, including several by local athletes
Leading the way was Methuen’s Eric Rosario, who took second in the 400 with a personal-best time of 48.43. Also, Haverhill’s TJ Corliss had a PR time in the mile of 4:14.74 to place fifth and former Pinkerton runner Noah Davis was eighth in the 3,000 meters with his best time, an 8:36.08.
