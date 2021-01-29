Merrimack Roundup: UConn's Cavanaugh wins homecoming

NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack College men’s hockey team was blitzed by Connecticut, 6-1, Friday afternoon.
Liam Walsh scored for the Warriors, who fell to 2-8-1. Carter Turnbull had a pair of 5-on-3 power play goals for UConn and Harrison Rees also scored twice for the 6-6-2 Huskies.
UConn’s Tomas Vomacka made 19 saves. Merrimack’s Zachary Borgiel (2 saves) gave up two goals in 12:53 then Jere Huhtamaa (25 saves) gave up four in 47:07.
The Huskies are coached by former North Andover High great Mike Cavanaugh, who is now in his eighth year as head man at Storrs.
The two square off again Saturday in Storrs at 3 p.m.
Northeastern blanks Merrimack women
BOSTON — No. 4 Northeastern blanked Merrimack 5-0 Friday afternoon at Matthews Arena.
The Warriors fell to 1-10-0 and the Huskies improved to 10-1-1.
Maureen Murphy had the hat trick for the hosts while Aerin Frankel (16 saves) posted the shutout. Merrimack’s Emma Gorski stopped 38 shots.
Merrimack hosts NU Saturday at 3 p.m.
Casey shines in defeat
NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack women’s basketball lost its long awaited home opener Friday afternoon. Wagner rolled to the 56-43 win.
The loss dropped the Warriors to 0-3 (0-3 NEC) while Wagner improved to 4-2 (4-1 NEC).
Senior Alyssa Casey posted a team-high 12 points (6 of 9 shooting) in 18 minutes. Junior Kate Mager tied her career high with nine rebounds. Three Seahawks scored in double figures including a double-double for Emilija Krista Grava (14 points, 10 rebounds).
The two clubs play again here at Hammel Court Saturday at 1 p.m.
