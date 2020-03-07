NORTH ANDOVER – UMasss Lowell lacrosse downed Merrimack 8-6 Saturday afternoon at Duane Stadium.
Merrimack (1-5, 0-0 NEC) scored two early goals in the third quarter to tie the game at five, but the River Hawks (3-4) finished the game on a 3-1 run. Charlie Betrand and Sean Black each scored twice in the loss.
Merrimack is at Wagner Saturday at noon.
Baseball comes up short
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Merrimack baseball dropped its second game in as many days against the College of William & Mary, 8-0, on Saturday afternoon at Plumeri Park. Merrimack is now 6-7 while the Tribe improved to 7-8.
Cedric Gillette of Andover took the loss.
Nick Shumski of Salem stayed hot, collecting his team-leading seventh multi-hit game by going 4 for-5. Michael Golankiewicz (2 for 3) registered his first multi-hit game of the season.
The three-game series concludes here today (Sunday) at 1 p.m.
