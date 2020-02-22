Merrimack Roundup: Warriors sweep Michigan State in baseball!

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Behind a stellar eight-inning performance from graduate student Riley Sorenson and a three-run ninth inning in the first game followed by a pair of three-run innings in the second tilt, the Merrimack College baseball program swept Michigan State in a doubleheader at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C. on Saturday.
Merrimack won the first game, 3-1, and prevailed in the second game, 8-5.
Sorenson scattered seven hits over his eight innings, and Merrimack’s bats finally came alive in the ninth in the opener.
Senior Joey Porricelli hit a leadoff double and came around to score on a single from sophomore Kurtis Stadnicki to bring the game even. Later in the inning, graduate student Cory Wasylow knocked in the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly and junior Thomas Crowley knocked in the third run with a double.
The second game saw Crowley and classmate Michael Jamele combine for six hits to lead the seven-run attack.
Merrimack improved to 5-2 with the wins while Michigan State dropped to 4-3. The Warriors will go for the series sweep tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m. back at Fluor Field.
Men’s lacrossein stunner
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Merrimack College men’s lacrosse team stormed back in the second half and stunned Big 10 opponent Michigan, 14-12, Saturday afternoon at U-M Lacrosse Stadium.
Merrimack scored seven of the game’s final 10 goals, as it shook free from the Wolverines after Michigan held a 9-7 lead early in the third quarter. Sean Black, Charlie Bertrand and Christian Thomas all finished with five points or more, as the Warriors’ dominant offensive trio was on point all afternoon.
The win was the first of the year for Merrimack (1-3) while Michigan dropped to 2-2.
Women lax falls short
EASTON, PA. — The Merrimack College women’s lacrosse six goals in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to beat Lafayette College in an 11-8 defeat.
Junior Haley Bartlett scored four goals on the afternoon, including a hat trick in under a minute. Senior Olivia Colletti added two goals for the Warriors (1-4). Junior classmates Catherine Mahanna and Taylor Darrell also scored one goal apiece in the loss.
Women’s hockey falters
BOSTON – The Merrimack women’s ice hockey ended the 2019-20 season with a 3-0 loss to the No. 3 Northeastern Huskies at Matthews Arena on Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors finished with a 5-24-5 record, 2-20-5 in Hockey East while Northeastern is 28-4-2 and 24-3 respectively.
First NEC tennis win
EMMITSBURG, Md. — Behind a near-perfect singles performance that saw the Merrimack College women’s tennis team win five of six flights, the Warriors won their first-ever Northeast Conference (NEC) match on Saturday afternoon at Mount St. Mary’s, 5-2.
Merrimack (7-0 overall) won in straight sets in every flight that it prevailed in, winning its second Division I match in as many days after Friday night’s triumph at Monmouth.
