Merrimack Roundup: Wise goal helps BU sink Warriors

NORTH ANDOVER — Sophomores Jake Wise and Jack DeBoer scored third-period goals and freshman netiminder Ashton Abel picked up the win in his first collegiate start to help BU earn a 3-2 comeback win at Merrimack on Friday evening.
It was the first college goal for Wise, the former Eagle-Tribune MVP from Central Catholic and North Andover.
Merrimack opened the scoring on a Ben Brar goal in the first (18:07) and made it 2-0 on a Regan Kimens tally in the second frame (11:02).
Warrior keeper Troy Kobryn had 24 saves while Ashton Abel had 27 for the Terriers (8-7-5, 5-3-4 HEA).
Merrimack (5-15-2, 3-7-2) is at No. 13 UMass Lowell tonight at 6 p.m.
Tie for women
ORONO, Maine — The Maine women tied Merrimack, 1-1 on Friday evening.
The first period had the Warriors striking first as Mikyla Grant-Mentis got a takeaway and went coast-to-coast to score her Hockey East-leading 18th goal.
Maine’s Celine Tedenby scored her eighth goal of the season to tie it at 1-1 in the second. That’s how it remained throughout regulation and the overtime period.
Lea Kristine Demers finished with 35 saves for the Warriors (4-17-3, 1-13-3 HE).
Maine (9-10-4, 5-8-3) and Merrimack play again here Saturday at 2 p.m.
