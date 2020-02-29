NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack College women’s basketball team earned its 19th victory of the season after beating Central Connecticut State University, 56-46, Saturday afternoon on senior night.
Senior Denia Davis-Stewart put up her 23rd double-double of the season, a category which she leads the country in, with 16 points and 15 rebounds in her final game at Hammel Court. Sophomore guard Kate Mager scored 12 points in the victory after knocking down two threes, and freshman point guard Jayme DeCesare chipped in with 10 points.
Seniors Alyssa Torres and Giulia Orlando got their first starts of the season.
The Warriors head to Brooklyn for their final road trip of the season. Merrimack is set to take on St. Francis Brooklyn on Monday at 7 p.m.
Men’s lax falls in final minute
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Merrimack College men’s lacrosse team fought back to take a fourth-quarter lead, but Vermont scored in the dying moments to claim a 9-8 win Saturday afternoon at Virtue Field.
The Warriors (1-4) clawed back after they trailed by as many as three in the second half, but a pair of late goals from the Catamounts (2-1) was the difference. With under a minute to play, it looked like Dom Thomas had given the Warriors a late lead, but a crease violation disallowed the goal. Then, on the ensuing Vermont possession, they scored on a broken play with six seconds to play to decide the game.
Peter Brown made 11 saves in net for the Warriors, which was one shy of a career-high.
The Warriors return to Duane Stadium on Saturday to take on UMass Lowell at 1 p.m.
Baseball gets shut out
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Merrimack College baseball team dropped its second of three games this weekend at Wofford College, 8-0, on Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors and Terriers will now meet for a rubber game of their three-game series on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Sophomore Cedric Gillette of Andover took the ball for Merrimack (6-4), putting up two scoreless innings to start his outing. But Wofford (8-3) chased Gillette in the third, scoring six times in the inning to build a 6-0 lead.
Salem’s Nick Shumski notched a double in the sixth inning, but the Warriors weren’t able to push a run across.
