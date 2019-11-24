Merrimack runs out of gas against No. 7 UMass

NORTH ANDOVER — Facing off against the No. 7 team in the nation this weekend, Merrimack head coach Scott Borek shortened the bench most of the weekend. The Warriors took away a point in a tie on Friday night at the Mullins Center and held a one-goal lead late in the third period Saturday night at Lawler Arena before UMass would score twice in the final 4:33 to come away with a 3-2 victory.
“I told our guys that I lost us that game,” Borek said. “It’s a six-period weekend, and we didn’t play a lot of guys. We didn’t play a lot of bodies last night, and then we didn’t play a lot of bodies tonight. I think what you saw at the end of the game wasn’t a lack of effort and it wasn’t a lack of determination. It was guys giving everything they had. It was just guys that had nothing in the tank.
“When you’re coaching a really young team, they don’t have as much gas as a bunch of seniors. That was my message to them after the game. I’m disappointed that I put them in that position. I think I got too aggressive playing the same guys.”
After a scoreless first period, the Warriors got on the board with a shorthanded goal just 1:39 into the second period off the stick of Tyler Irvine.
At the 9:15 mark of the second, with Merrimack already on a power play, UMass defenseman Matthew Kessel was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct for an elbow to the head of Merrimack forward Chase Gresock. Just 16 seconds into the 5-on-3 advantage, Mac Welsher slipped a shot past Filip Lindberg to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead; Lindberg was pulled after the goal.
“Both goals went through Filip,” UMass head coach Greg Carvel said. “Last weekend I pulled (Matt) Murray halfway through the game, so there’s a precedent for it. Tonight, I didn’t like two goals. Like with our forwards, I’m not going to give you a long time to show me.”
UMass successfully killed off the remaining minutes of the major.
“That’s when I started to feel like we were really tired,” Borek said. “That’s when it started to look like we didn’t have a lot in the tank because we couldn’t really attack at the same level ... I’m just really disappointed in myself to be honest with you.”
UMass freshman Cal Kiefiuk cut the deficit to 2-1 on a goal at the 15:08 mark of the second period.
UMass killed more penalty time to begin the third period. The Minutemen held a hefty shot advantage in the third as Merrimack tried to protect a one-goal lead, but defenseman Ty Farmer knotted the score with just 4:33 remaining.
“We had a heart-to-heart after the second period,” Carvel said. “We talked about being more selfless and the selfish penalties that are really hurting us. We dropped down to three lines & played the 9 guys who wanted to play the right way and that allowed us to keep the momentum going.”
Then in the final minute, Kiefiuk snuck behind a Merrimack defender and was able to bury a chance in front to give the Minutemen the lead with 42.2 seconds left.
“I’m disappointed we weren’t able to get that game over the line,” Borek said. “If we had more guys who had more energy at the end of the game, we would have won that game, and we didn’t. I ask the players to accept responsibility when it’s on them, but this one is on me and I have to accept responsibility for it.”
NOTES: Merrimack head coach Scott Borek said before the game that winger Liam Walsh was likely out until Christmas. Walsh was injured on a collision during Friday night’s game at UMass. ... Tyler Irvine was the best faceoff player in the game, going 15-8 on the 23 draws he took. ... Kiefiuk scored two goals and had a game-high six shots on goal. ...The Warriors will host Penn State for the first time at Lawler Arena next Friday at 7 p.m.
#7 UMass 3, Merrimack 2
at J. Thom Lawler Arena
Massachusetts (8-3-1): 0-1-2—3
Merrimack (2-8-2): 0-2-0—2
First Period: None.
Second Period: 1. MC Tyler Irvine 5 (Sami Tavernier, Zach Uens), 1:39 (sh); 2. MC Mac Welsher 2 (Sami Tavernier, Logan Drevitch), 9:35 (pp); 3. UMA Cal Kiefluk 4 (Jake McLaughlin, Reed Lebster), 15:08 (ev).
Third Period: 4. UMA Ty Farmer 1 (Jeremy Davidson, Jake McLaughlin), 15:27 (ev); 5. UMA Cal Kiefiuk 5 (Colin Felix), 19:18 (ev).
Shots: Merrimack 10-7-6—23; UMass 14-10-12—36
Saves: MC Kobryn 14-9-10—33; UMass Lindberg 10-2-x—12; Murray x-3-6—9
Power Play: Merrimack 1 for 5 (4 shots); UMass 0 for 3 (3 shots)
